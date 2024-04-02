Sky Italia keeps hold of Premier League rights until 2028

Comcast pay TV operator Sky Italia has retained its rights to the UEFA Premier League until 2028.

The English football tournament will air exclusively on Sky and sister streaming service Now in Italy, starting from the 2024/2025 season, for another three seasons.

The Italian TV provider will broadcast up to 10 live games for each round, including Monday, Friday and weekend matches.

The extended Premier League deal, comes on the heels of Sky Deutschland’s renewed partnership with the top-ranking football league. The German pay TV outfit will continue to have exclusive rights to the Premier League running through to the end of the 2027/28 season.

Alongside DAZN, Sky Italia also picked up the co-exclusive rights to the Italian top-tier football competition Serie A in October. Under the five-year deal, the operator will air three matches per match day for a total of 114 Serie A games per season.

Prior to this, Sky Italia announced last May it will exclusively broadcast 185 out of 203 UEFA Champions League matches per season and all 342 UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League matches per season for the 2024-27 seasons in the region.

Commenting on the new Premier League agreement, Marzio Perrelli, Sky’s executive vice president of sport, said: “In recent years the Premier League has reached unrivalled standards: the quality of the players and coaches, the beauty and atmosphere of the stadiums make this tournament among the most loved by fans and football enthusiasts. And Sky Italia has accompanied this growth path, season after season.”

He added, “this is another important acquisition for Sky, after an extraordinarily important 2023, with many announcements that have strengthened our House of Sport even further: from European cups with the new UEFA Champions League, to Serie A, without forgetting the NBA basketball and the agreement with ATP and WTA for the broadcast of over 80 tennis tournaments per year until 2028.”