Swisscom slams regulator’s rejection of point-to-multipoint fibre

Swisscom has condemned a decision by regulator COMCO designed to force it to lay point-to-point fibre.

The watchdog has fined Swisscom CHF18 million for what it says is unlawful conduct, having taken view that Swisscom’s expansion of the fibre-optic network should only be permitted to continue based on point-to-point (P2P) topology.

Swisscom said COMCO’s decision means that the expansion will take much longer and involve significantly higher costs, especially in rural areas.

Describing the regulator’s decision as “incomprehensible”, Swisscom defended its use of a point-to-multipoint (P2MP) topology between the exchange and local cable duct, which it began using in 2020.

It said that all competitors would have been able to obtain a data stream from Swisscom for a specific connection on non-discriminatory terms, enabling them to continue to offer telephony, Internet and TV services over the network

Swiscom said that P2MP is the most efficient and cost-effective way for FTTH to be rolled out in Switzerland, and claimed that it is the prevailing architecture for the FTTH rollout in most EU states.

The telco said it would now deploy fibre using the point-to-point (P2P) architecture endorsed by COMCO and convert existing P2MP connections to P2P. it said the move would involve more civil engineering work and would bring delays, especially for rural communities. It predicted that, by 2030, up to 10% fewer households will have fibre access than would have been possible with P2MP, and the FTTH expansion will be completed several years later than originally planned.

Swisscom said it reserves the right to appeal the decision before the Federal Administrative Court. However, Swisscom had previously challenged these COMCO before the Federal Court, which ruled in 2022 in favour of the regulator.