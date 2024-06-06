Canal+ targets smart TV market with Titan OS

Pay TV giant Canal+ has signed an agreement with Barcelona-based technology outfit Titan OS to use the latter’s smart TV OS to distribute a range of its brands and the Canal+ application to Phillips smart TVs across Europe.

The roll-out covers ten countries (France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania) and six brands belonging to Canal+ Group (Canal+ and six from its M7 subsidiary ­– Skylink, Direct One, Focus Sat, TV Vlaanderen, and Télésat.

Canal+ Group applications will be pre-installed on Titan OS Home Page, allowing the pay TV operator’s subscribers to log-in and view a range of sports, movies and series content.

Canal+ subscribers will be able to discover and watch within Canal+ all the content included in their package and will also be able to view content from third-party applications.

Titan OS is already installed on 2023 and 2024 Philips Linux Smart TV devices and will soon extend its reach to earlier models through an automatic software update, providing wider reach for the content offering from Canal+ Group and M7 Group.

Content from the pay TV operator will be accessible from the homepage, and a branded Canal+ button will be included on the remote controls of Philips Titan OS TVs in France.

“We are excited to partner with Canal+. Our mission is to improve the TV experience by connecting viewers with the content they love. We understand the importance of offering high-quality content adapted to all audiences. This launch is a step forward in strengthening our content proposition in Europe. Moreover, by simplifying content discovery, we not only enrich the viewing experience but also unlock more effective monetisation opportunities for our content partners,” said Jacinto Roca, CEO at Titan OS.

“We are happy to announce this partnership with Titan OS. The simultaneous roll out in ten territories reflects the acceleration of Canal+ Group global expansion. Across all those countries, access to all Canal+ content and bundles will be smoother than ever on Titan OS powered TV’s, such as Philips Smart TV’s,” said Philippe Schwerer, EVP industrial partnerships and new business at Canal+ Group.