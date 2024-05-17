Ateme integrates Advanced HDR by Technicolor into Titan offering

Tech outfit Ateme has integrated Advanced HDR by Technicolor, a suite of production, distribution, and display solutions, into its Titan offerings.

Titan is as Ateme’s video compression solution designed for broadcasters, content owners, and service providers to deliver high-quality video content efficiently across various platforms and screens.

Advanced HDR by Technicolor is a collaboration between Philips, InterDigital and Technicolor.

According to Ateme, the integration increases scalability and deployment capabilities for broadcasters. Companies can leverage the capabilities of different vendors to deliver premium HDR viewing experiences to consumers, said the company.

Advanced HDR by Technicolor uses machine learning (ML) technology to maximise image quality and enhance the consumer viewing experience.

The Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) component is designed to provide a dynamic, tunable, real-time solution to up-convert SDR content to HDR with flexibility to manage contrast, brightness and color saturation.

While, the Single Layer HDR (SL-HDR) is a tunable real-time tool that implements the ETSI SL-HDR standards to generate and deliver a single, consistent, high-quality broadcast stream starting from any mix of input content (such as live, movies, news) across a wide range of HDR formats, said Technicolor.

Valerie Allie, Senior Director of the Video Solutions Group at InterDigital, said: “Integrating Advanced HDR by Technicolor directly into TITAN streamlines the delivery of HDR live premium content in the Advanced HDR by Technicolor format, allowing for larger deployments and increased capabilities for broadcasters, including rights owners. This simplifies workflows while opening up new options for broadcasters and streaming providers to maximize and scale their HDR distribution capabilities.”