The advertising arm of Samsung Electronics’ media arm, Samsung Ads UK, has launched the Insights Planner tool, which is designed to provide essential CTV insights to help plan future total TV campaigns for its UK clients and advertisers.

The new tool is powered by Samsung’s proprietary first party and ACR data, as well as additional data sources through partnerships with third party data providers including Experian.

The advertising unit said the launch reflects a growing need amongst agencies and advertisers for a more holistic approach to total TV planning which addresses the fragmented TV viewing landscape and helps marketers break down the silos between traditional linear TV and streaming.

Samsung Ads’ proprietary first party and ACR data provides advertisers with insight into how viewers interact with their Samsung Smart TVs. According to Samsung Ads, it can determine which devices were exposed to a certain linear TV ad campaign. This data is then overlaid with additional third party data, including behavioural and demographic data, to profile the devices and viewers in more detail.

The Insights Planner delivers data of audience demographic, viewing time, and app interaction.

Matthew Bryan, firector of analytics and Insights at Samsung Ads said: “Samsung’s Insights Planner is intended to be used to complement other data sources like BARB panel data. Without important deterministic data, linear TV advertisers have limited visibility on the share of their target audience they didn’t reach, limiting their ability to improve future media plans. With Samsung Insights Planner, we are bringing together the breadth and depth of our available data, and now at an even faster pace, to deliver these insights to more clients.”

Minai Bui, director of product marketing, Europe at Samsung Ads added: “By breaking down silos, advertisers can begin to harness the potential of the new data-rich TV landscape. While linear has seen some decline, TV overall is seeing huge growth and expansion. This broader TV ecosystem unlocks access to previously untapped data sources that can optimise advertising on the biggest screen in the home, better than ever before.

“However, with these emerging opportunities, new challenges will naturally come to light, which is why a concrete and in-depth understanding of the data landscape is the best tool an advertiser can have to make the most of TV advertising in this new era” she continued.

The rollout of Samsung’s Insights Planner will be split across three phases. Samsung Ads is currently completing phase 1, which includes the launch of Samsung Insights Planner for UK clients. Phases 2 and 3 which are planned for this year, will include additional first and third party data sets, such as geographical or mobile data.

The Insights Planner is scheduled to expand to Germany soon, with other European markets to follow, said Samsung Ads.