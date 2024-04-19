Samsung is to provide direct access to broadcaster TF1’s TF1+ streamer via its smart TVs in France.

Through an extension of the pair’s existing partnership, TF+ will be pre-installed with a prominent visibility on the new generation of Samsung smart TVs in France.

The app will also be available on Samsung smart monitors and video projectors.

The integration of TF1+ on Samsung screens will provide access rto over 15,000 hours of entertainment and ndews programming on the free platform.

TF1+ will feature a catalogue of 200 films, 200 TV movies and 200 series in their entirety.

From next May, TF1+ will also feature 12 of the best matches fdrom the Euro 2024 football championship, including most of the matches featuring the French national team.

TF1+ on Samsung smart TVs will also benefit from AI-informed content recommendation from the home page, according to the consumer electronics giant.

Samsung said it was also offering a wide range of accessibility features including audio-description for the app.

Claire Basini, deputy CEO in charge of the TF1 group’s B2C activities, said: “We are delighted with this exclusive partnership with Samsung which reinforces the accessibility and visibility of our streaming platform to as many people as possible. With TF1+, we aim to be the free reference destination for all French people, for information and entertainment, with new features to make the most of our premium and exclusive content.”

Guillaume Rault, Vice President Consumer Electronics at Samsung Electronics France, said: “At Samsung, we constantly strive to offer our customers innovative and exceptional television experiences. This strengthened partnership with TF1 demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class entertainment solutions, while offering our users a greater variety of content and a seamless and more personalized viewing experience than ever before.”