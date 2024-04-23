Super RTL to take over Nickelodeon channel in Germany

German kids and family entertainment broadcaster Super RTL has struck a deal to expand its offering with Nickelodeon content, by taking over Nickelodeon’s existing satellite frequency to build a new linear children’s channel and show popular Nickelodeon series, including PAW Patrol and SpongeBob SquarePants.

The deal, which effectively would mean the acquisition of Paramount Global-owned Nickelodeon Germany by Super RTL if approved, will bring current and upcoming Nickelodeon series to Super RTL’s offering including the launch of the new channel as part of its existing kids Toggo portfolio.

The project is subject to approval by the Federal Cartel Office, the Bundeskartellamt.

Cologne-based Super RTL, originally a Disney-RTL JV but fully owned by RTL Deutschland since 2021, distributes content via its own linear TV channels and digital apps, websites and SVOD. Its kids umbrella brand Toggo bundles, among other things, series, games and events for six to 13 year-olds, while Toggolino is geared towards the needs and viewing habits of preschoolers and toddlers.

Thorsten Braun, CEO of Super RTL until the end of 2023 and now chief marketing, brand and consumer products officer at RTL Deutschland, said: “By expanding the partnership with Nickelodeon and Paramount, Super RTL offers its young audience an even richer treasure trove of high-quality children’s programmes. By adopting the satellite frequency, a new, valuable Toggo touchpoint is created for the target group between three and 13 years old. This fits perfectly into the strategy of making the Toggo brand present and tangible for children across as many channels and platforms as possible.”

Michael Keidel, vice president ad sales, affiliate & streaming partnerships in northern, central and eastern Europe at Paramount, said: “Through the strategic partnership with Super RTL, the popular Nickelodeon characters and stories for children in Germany continue to have a permanent place in the free-to-air. TV. This fits perfectly into our strategy of entertaining fans via numerous high-reach touchpoints. This includes our premium streaming service Paramount+, our free, ad-supported streaming offering Pluto TV and our pay TV channels.”