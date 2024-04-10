RTL AdAlliance and Wurl team up for CTV ads

RTL AdAlliance, the international media sales house of RTL, and connected TV and FAST technology provider Wurl have teamed up to accel advertising sales on the European CTV inventory of Wurl.

RTL AdAlliance enables advertisers to gain access to over 1,300 FAST channels, delivered to audiences in Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.

Wurl connects content publishers to over 170 million connected TVs monthly across more than 45 streaming services worldwide, including Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, and more.

The pair said that by tapping into the international sales teams and localised services of RTL AdAlliance, channels within Wurl’s AdPool network become accessible for national and international advertisers looking to connect with European audiences.

RTL AdAlliance packages CTV inventory, reaching over three billion ad impressions globally every month, within a portfolio of media brands from linear TV to online video. It says that its pan-European approach, combining the inventory of local media and international content, is suited for advertisers looking to target audience segments in multiple European markets.

Stephen Byrne, VP partnership development, RTL AdAlliance, said: “By enabling established content and media brands to create and operate carefully curated FAST channels and distribute them across all major FAST offerings, Wurl has significant reach in the CTV world. The diverse themes, genres, and moods these channels cater to are predestinated for highly effective contextual targeting. This gives us at RTL AdAlliance the ability to connect an exceptionally attentive audience with advertisers, looking to engage with consumers in highly brand-safe and measurable TV-like environments. We are excited to support Wurl with our sales expertise and deep market knowledge.”

Ben Mison, director, business development, Wurl, said: “At Wurl, we pride ourselves in connecting FAST channels with audiences worldwide and empowering advertisers to engage with these attentive audiences on the world’s largest screen. With AdPool, we offer premium CTV advertising inventory through many of the most well-known publishers. Partnering with RTL AdAlliance allows us to open this inventory to bespoke advertising experiences that cater to local viewing behaviours, ultimately enabling us to create more value for our content partners and a better ad experience for FAST enthusiasts in Europe.