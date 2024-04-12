Formula E returns to Sony Pictures Networks India

Formula E and Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) have entered into a new three-year partnership, with all Formula E races to air live on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV across the Indian sub-continent.

SPNI will broadcast all races of the Championship’s tenth edition on Sony Sports Network linear channels, as well as livestream all practice sessions, qualifying and races on SPNI’s OTT platform – Sony LIV. The operator will also show the Formula E’s behind-the-scenes series, Unplugged and closely follow Indian racing driver Jehan Daruvala in his first season racing in the championship.

The electric racing series which is currently underway will be available exclusively across India on the Sony Sports Network, with additional coverage in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Formula E previously partnered with SPNI, with the broadcaster airing the the fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons of the racing tournament.

Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer – Distribution & International Business, Head of Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said:”We are thrilled to announce our multi-year partnership to broadcast all Formula E races live on Sony Sports Network. Formula E enjoys a loyal following among motorsports fans in India and we expect it to grow further with the inclusion of rising star, Jehan Daruvala. Formula E is the future of motorsports racing in the world and we are confident that the strong Indian connection is bound to ensure more love from sports enthusiasts in India.”

Aarti Dabas, chief media officer, Formula E, said: “With enthusiastic, diverse and young sports fanbase, India is an important growth market for us. As such, we are delighted to have teamed up with Sony Sports Network to supercharge this growth. This partnership guarantees that Indian fans will enjoy unparalleled access to Formula E content. This includes live coverage of every race on Sony’s linear and digital channels, featuring rookie driver and local favourite Jehan Daruvala and their home-grown team, Mahindra, who have been part of Formula E since the first season.”