NBCU launches Nextgen TV services on channels in four markets

NBCUniversal has launched personalised interactive TV experiences via NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 over-the-air channels on NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations in four markets in the US.

The media group said that its new product represented a significant milestone in realising NextGen TV’s full potential by introducing personalization, hyper-localization and enhanced content capabilities to broadcast TV.

The new features automatically launch when viewers tune into a NextGen TV over-the-air channel. The offerings are available on NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations in the New York (NBC 4 / WNBC and Telemundo 47 / WNJU), Los Angeles (NBC4 / KNBC), Philadelphia (NBC 5 / WCAU) and Miami (NBC6 / WTVJ and Telemundo 51 / WSCV) local markets.

NBCU said that other NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, which are part of NBCUniversal Local, will soon deploy the new application in media markets across the US.

NBCUniversal and its partners are currently demonstrating the new product at this week’s NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The new features have been created in partnership with Fincons, Ease Live, an Evertz company, and Pearl TV.

They include the ability to restart programmes when joined in progress; localizsed elements integrated into the TODAY show; and access to personalised weather information.

The experience also provides expanded access to content, including clips, full episodes and alternate programming from NBC and Telemundo’s local and national news, sports and entertainment shows and events.

NBCUniversal’s new experience also expands safety controls and access to public service notifications, while enabling near-real time viewer and program metrics.

Data integration meanwhile provides enhanced public safety alerts from the US FEMA Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS) and The Weather Channel (TWC) customised to viewers’ locations and specific households.

Data tracking is also being used to provide audience metrics that can enable personalized editorial, programming, with the future promise of advertisers being able to target audiences on broadcast through dynamic ad insertion.

“The launch of this innovative experience is a considerable milestone for broadcast television and demonstrates the immense potential and possibilities NextGen TV has for viewers, programmers, stations and advertisers,” said Shawn Makhijani, senior vice president of business development and strategy & NBC Spot On, NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships.

“We are proud to further our leadership position in ATSC 3.0 by developing this innovative product with our partners and look forward to the continued evolution of its capabilities and benefits. We are truly excited to present these enhancements to our NBC and Telemundo viewers in several top markets, with more to come.”