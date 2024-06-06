ORS’s simpliTV goes live on Hisense smart TVs

Austria’s national broadcast network operator ORS has gone live on Hisense smart TVs with its super-aggregated multiscreen simpliTV service, tapping 3 Screen Solutions (3SS), as a core technology partner . The app is powered by the VIDAA operating system.

ORS has tapped 3SS to deliver this service enhancement, as well as deploy a new UX innovation specifically created for football fans.

ORS has launched a feature enabling customers to re-watch game highlights while a match is still underway, or afterwards, targeting groups of friends watching the match together.

This enhancement is being made available to simpliTV users for a promotional period of two months to watch on multiple simpliTV receiving devices – hybrid STB, Samsung, LG and Android smart TVs.

3SS said the project was delibvered in time for the European football tournament – of which Hisense is an official gold sponsor – taking place from June 14 to July 14 in Germany.

Both new simpliTV enhancements use 3SS’ 3Ready Product Framework. 3SS says it was early to recognise the potential of VIDAA OS to help operators reach new audiences and therefore added support in 3Ready to easily scale existing smart TV apps to VIDAA.

US-headquartered VIDAA is a technology company whose main product is the VIDAA Smart TV OS and content platform. It was founded by Hisense Group and other investors in March 2019.

ORS has tapped 3SS to support the rollout of simpliTV since 2021.

“ORS, Hisense, VIDAA and 3SS all rolled up our sleeves and worked closely, with a high level of communication and responsiveness; with 3SS as prime integrator, and a shared focus among the partners, these innovations were delivered in the highest quality and in time to showcase the European football championship. We thank everyone involved,” said Philipp Dainese, CEO of simpliTV.

“The latest deployments for ORS are the perfect example of what can be achieved through collaboration, and we’re proud of the achievement of delivering in such a short timeframe. We’re also gratified that ORS is demonstrating its abiding trust in our 3SS team and in 3Ready; ORS yet again is showing its dedication to delivering the best super-aggregated entertainment to customers, now with Hisense TVs extending choice even further,” said Kai-Christian Borchers, 3SS managing director.