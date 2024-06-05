Ginx TV launches Ginx+ membership platform

Esports streamer Ginx TV has launched Ginx+, a new membership platform featuring exclusive and live programming including videos and regular shows, articles and a community for gamers.

Ginx said the platfor would form form part of the Ginx global gaming offering alongside its television channel, which airs in 28 countries and a website with millions of unique users per month.

Ginx+ offers live access to the 24/7 content channel with exclusive first viewings of original shows such as The Games That Made Me, The First Hour and Shut Up and Play. The app also offers daily news and live gameplay, alongside access to Ginx’s Discord server, all archive content and voting rights on key programming.

Ginx+ will offer three membership tiers, giving all subscribers access to the live TV channel, daily news, the Ginx Discord server, monthly exclusive Ginx updates and a chance to vote for which games are featured on Shut Up and Play.

Subscribers taking the top tiers can access first-looks of all Ginx original content a week before any other level, an ad-free user experience and exclusive interactions.

Ginx TV CEO Peter Einstein said: “Our fans have long been crying out for exclusive content, ad free shows and the chance to decide what they see on screen. GINX+ now gives them all of that… and much more.It’s also a key moment for us as a publisher – giving our wonderful fanbase what they have been asking for, a direct way to support our passionate and dedicated team of content creators, so that we can continue to make more of the shows that they love.”

Head of production Robert Mackenzie said: “Quality content will always be what we’re known for. We want to give our audience the latest gaming news, show them the hottest releases, and most importantly, stick a huge grin on their faces. We’re making all of that great material more accessible for our audience with Ginx+.”