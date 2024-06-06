Globo taps Amagi for Brazilian FAST rollout

Brazilian media giant Globo has tappeed cloud-based SaaS technology and FAST tech enabler Amagi to deliver six of the network’s FAST channels via the Amagi cloud-based playout platform.

Facilitated by AD Digital, the partnership between Amagi and Globo marks a significant step forward in the development of FAST channels within the Brazilian market, according to Amagi.

“The Amagi platform offers us the potential for scale, features to automate the workflow and reliability to deliver FAST channels confidently. Working with Amagi and AD Digital, we’ve been able to implement FAST channels with more agility and at scale and move forward in exploring new distribution windows that allow us to further expand our reach,” said Mauricio Felix, technology executive director at Globo.

“Given our strong relationship with Amagi and our experience with the company’s technology, we knew the company was the right choice for Globo’s investment in FAST channels. We believe this collaboration will drive innovation and growth across Latin America’s FAST channel ecosystem,” said Daniela Souza, CGO at AD Digital, a solution integrator and service provider.

“Globo is an industry giant with a history of leveraging the latest technology to enhance its broadcast and content delivery capabilities. With its implementation of FAST channels into the Amagi playout platform, the company demonstrates significant interest in exploring the possibilities of FAST and provides a model for the larger LATAM media and entertainment marketplace as the FAST ecosystem continues to grow,” said Ronaldo Dias, sales director US and LATAM at Amagi.