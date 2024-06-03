BBC First to launch in Czech Republic and Slovakia

BBC Studios’ British drama channel BBC First is to make its debut in Czech Republic and Slovakia on June 3, through a distribution deal with countries’ leading telcos, T-Mobile and O2 in Czech Republic and Slovak Telekom in Slovakia.

The BBC First brand premiered in Czech Republic and Slovakia as an SVOD collection via T-Mobile and Slovak Telekom in November 2023, but this will be the first time the brand will be available as a linear channel in these countries, according to BBC Studios.

The channel’s June’s highlights include Six Four, a four-part thriller starring Grey’s Anatomy’s Kevin McKidd, which will premier on June 5

BBC First will also air seasons one and two of Maigret, starring Rowan Atkinson, and season one of police drama Hope Street.

BBC First will be available fully localised with Czech subtitles to T-Mobile and O2 subscribers in Czech Republic and Slovak Telekom in Slovakia and joins BBC Earth and BBC News, which are already available in both countries.

“We are thrilled to witness the continuous growth and success of our global brand, BBC First, over the past decade. I cannot envision a better way to commemorate this milestone than by expanding its reach to new audiences, together with our great partners in Czechia and Slovakia, T-Mobile, Slovak Telekom and O2. BBC First presents a distinctive opportunity for British drama enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of content that includes both thought-provoking, gritty narratives and intricate storylines, as well as light crime dramas” said Bartosz Witak, General Manager for CEE at BBC Studios.