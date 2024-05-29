BBC Studios rolls out FAST channels on Pluto TV across EMEA

BBC Studios has launched four new FAST channels on Paramount Global’s free streaming service Pluto TV for the EMEA region.

BBC Studios will roll out three new Top Gear FAST channels on Pluto TV over the coming months in the Nordics, in addition to its existing Top Gear FAST channel available in the region.

Top Gear: Classics, showcases the highest rated Top Gear episodes, Top Gear: Challenge features quests to prove or accomplish various tasks related to vehicles and Top Gear: Road Trips, follows the hosts travel around the world, from Africa, Canada to Australia.

The Top Gear channels have launched on Pluto TV in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and Italy.

Pluto TV has also launched a FAST channel dedicated to the UK period drama, Call The Midwife, in Spain. The series follows a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s as they deal with the pressures of their day-to-day lives. The channel will feature episodes from series one through to five as well as a selection of Christmas specials.

Kasia Jablonska, director of digital and on-demand for EMEA at BBC Studios, said “BBC Studios’ rich catalogue has enabled our rapid growth in the FAST space and evolving partnership with Pluto TV. The launch of four additional channels in two new EMEA regions highlights the popularity of our globally recognised brands. We saw a real opportunity to give audiences enhanced access to their favourite episodes from Top Gear and Call the Midwife archive. I’m excited for new and existing audiences in Spain and the Nordics to enjoy even more award-winning BBC shows on the Pluto TV platform.”

Katrina Kowalski, SVP, international content programming and acquisitions, said “Expanding the Top Gear universe on Pluto TV further reinforces our commitment to give our audiences the content they love, curated for them to enjoy in unique and exciting ways. At Pluto TV, we are continuously finessing our FAST strategy, aimed at pre-empting what our viewers want next, and the launch of these curated channels does just that, while further demonstrating our commitment to bringing premium entertainment content to our audience all over the world.”