BBC Nordic sees record growth in first year

BBC Nordic has grown its ratings by 86% over the past six months and was the number one channel in its competitive set three months in a row this past year since launching, according to BBC Studios.

The Nordic enhanced linear channel is available to viewers in the Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Icelandic market. It features factual, lifestyle and entertainment formats from the UK public service broadcaster. Among the range of programming are – Planet Earth III, Mammals, Louis Theroux Interviews, Great Pottery Throwdown, Bridge of Lies, Pointless and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

BBC Nordic launched in April 2023, replacing BBC Brit and BBC Earth in the Nordic region. Since its launch, BBC Studios has reported the channel also reached 1% audience share.

BBC Studios also operates the sister on-demand streaming service BBC Nordic+, featuring content from the Nordic channel and on-demand BBC exclusives.

The content provider said BBC Nordic’s audience favourites have included QI, Eastenders Life Below Zero and The Great British Sewing Bee.

BBC Studios also announced a slate of new titles is set to roll-out on BBC Nordic and BBC Nordic+ in May, including Spice Girls: How Girl Power Changed the World, Where The Wild Men Are with Ben Fogle, Gods of Tennis, Becoming Frida Kahlo, Attenborough at 90 and Click For Murder.

Arran Tindall, chief commercial oficer at BBC Studios, said: “When we launched BBC Nordic and BBC Nordic+ last year our goal was to broaden our content offering and give more audiences across the Nordics access to the very best BBC shows anytime. The rapid growth we have seen since October correlates with our new programming strategy and is a testament to the high-quality, broad content we have on offer. From the BBC’s breath-taking natural history landmarks to the very best British entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy anytime. With impressive growth and an audience share of 1% in the past 6 months, I’m confident in the future and can’t wait to see what the next year will bring.”