Sky and BBC extend hold on Women’s Super League

Comcast-owned UK pay TV operator Sky has secured the broadcast rights to show up to 44 matches from the Women’s Super League football for the 2024-25 season, which it says will be “more than any other broadcaster”.

Sky shares the rights to the Women’s Super League with the BBC, which has also extended its deal, giving it rights to 22 games, a minimum of 18 of which will air on BBC One and BBC Two.

Sky’s partnership extension with the Women’s Super League means that matches will be available on Sky Sports alongside 128 matches from the Premier League, over 1,000 EFL fixtures including every match from the League Cup, and the biggest games from the SPFL and SWPL. Women’s Super League football will also be available on streaming service Now.

Sky Sports said that since it had first partnered with the Women’s Super League in 2021, viewing on pay TV has now increased four-fold. Each season on Sky Sports, fans have watched in record-breaking numbers, with the Manchester derby on 23 March 2024 achieving a peak audience of nearly 600,000 and an average audience of 485,000.

Sky Sports claims to have been the home to over 70% of all televised women’s sport last year. This year, Sky Sports will broadcast Scottish Women’s Premier League, England Women’s cricket, The Hundred, US Open, WTA Tour, women’s golf Majors, Ladies European Tour, England Netball, Women’s Premier League cricket, women’s boxing, F1 Academy and more.

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said, “It’s a hugely exciting time for women’s football in this country. Extending our partnership with the Women’s Super League with more matches than any other broadcaster is fantastic news for Sky Sports customers. Audiences have increased hugely over recent years and we’re proud of our contribution to the growth of the game and women’s sport more broadly, showing 70% of all live action last year on our channels.”

BBC deal

Following BBC Sport’s own three-year rights deal in 2021, under its new deal a minimum of 18 of its 22 live games will remain on BBC One and BBC Two. All matches will be shown on BBC iPlayer.

Philip Bernie, Interim Director of BBC Sport, said: “Women’s football has reached unprecedented heights, with the Lionesses’ huge international successes at the Women’s Euros and World Cup, and a terrific contest for this season’s WSL title. We are pleased that BBC Sport will continue to showcase the great excitement of our domestic league by extending our partnerships with the Women’s Super League.”

Alongside live match day coverage, regular highlights continue on The Women’s Football Show and across the BBC Sport Website and app, plus goals and clips are available on BBC Sport’s social channels.

BBC Radio 5 Live commentary will be available on selected games, and the Women’s Football Weekly podcast offers expert analysis and news from Ben Haines and Lioness Ellen White.