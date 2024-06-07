Digital TV Europe (DTVE) to close after 40 years

Dear Readers,

After more than 40 years of publication, Digital TV Europe (DTVE) is to close and will stop publishing new content from today.

Our industry awards programme, the VideoTech Innovation Awards, will also cease, as will the recently launched Media & Entertainment Leaders Summit.

Everyone at DTVE would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest thanks to our readers around the world and our contributors, who have supported us throughout the years.

We thank you for your support and hope that you found useful insight in our coverage of what remains a fascinating, dynamic and vitally important global industry.

We hope to see you soon in some other capacity and thank you for being a part of the DTVE family.

Sincerely,

The DTVE Team