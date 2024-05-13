Brightcove Has Been Named A 2023 Leader For Media And Entertainment By IDC Marketscape
Brightcove excels in the media and entertainment industry with its extensive knowledge and platform of products and services that span the entire business cycle, including production, distribution, and monetization.
The IDC Marketscape Report evaluates companies like Brightcove in the media and entertainment space. While the report highlights many of Brightcove’s strengths — including our ability to deliver on the entire business cycle from playout to distribution and monetization — it focuses especially on total cost of ownership.
Read IDC’s MarketScape for Enterprise and Media vendor assessment on why we are an industry Leader in product capabilities and strategies.
To download the Research Report, click here.
