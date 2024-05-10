Deutsche Telekom and RTL team up on Euro 2024 coverage

Deutsche Telekom and RTL Deutschland have joined forces to deliver joint coverage of the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

The deal includes joint broadcasts for twelve games on Deutsche Telekom’s TV service MagentaTV and on free-to-air channel RTL, along with one round of 16 and one quarter-final.

In addition, five matches from the tournament will also air exclusively on MagentaTV, including one round of 16.

The joint coverage will kick off on June 16 with the match between Poland and the Netherlands.

Highlights from all matches will be shown on the RTL Deutschland channels and platforms. Along with highlights from all 51 matches of the tournament in comprehensive match summaries on RTL+, 15 minutes after the final whistle.

Deutsche Telekom secured exclusive rights to the European tournament, with all 51 matches on MagentaTV.

Wolfgang Metze, managing director private customers at Telekom Deutschland said : “MagentaTV is the home of the German group, because here we have two exclusive matches only with us. Plus the conference on the final group match days, which promises pure drama. And by jointly broadcasting the twelve matches with our partner RTL on free-to-air TV, we will bring our sports expertise to even more people on MagentaTV and get them excited about our platform.”

Stephan Schmitter, CEO RTL Germany, said: “The anticipation for our home EURO is growing! For the first time, two partners, RTL and MagentaTV, will be broadcasting together, with title-ready productions from our joint studio broadcasting star at RTL, right in the heart of the European Championship host city Cologne. For our exceptional top team, we have nominated an on-air national team made up of the best football experts in the country.”

Inga Leschek, Programme Director RTL and RTL+ and designated CCO RTL Germany, said : “The football world is upside down and we are fully committed! Twelve live matches on free-to-air TV and all the goals from all the matches immediately after the final whistle on our channels and platforms – only RTL and RTL+ can do that! We are also freeing up our primetime on free TV for the major sporting event of the year. In our European Championship studio, Elton and Jan Köppen bring together expertise, entertainment and fan proximity, present all the matchday highlights and celebrate Germany’s biggest betting game – the fourth kick-off time is available daily from 20:15 on RTL.”