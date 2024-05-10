Parrot Analytics: Amazon Prime Video and Netflix shows dominate in Russia

Amazon Prime Video and Netflix dominates Parrot Analytics’ top ten originals in Russia for the week running April 24-30, despite not being available legally in the country.

Parrot Analytics analyses the demand for recent popular digital titles across international markets, based on the application of artificial intelligence to expressions of demand across social media, fan sites, peer-to-peer protocols and file-sharing platforms.

Parrot’s dataset compares the demand that exists for each series in this market, against the average TV show. A difference of 1x represents the market average and 10x means a series is 10 times more in demand than the average TV show in this market.

Prime Video and Netflix both appeared four times across the chart, with Prime Video coming out on top with original shows Hazbin Hotel in first and Fallout in second.

Animation series Hazbin Hotel has remained the series leader across Parrot Analytics rankings, earning 65.06 times the demand of an average show. The streamer also secured fourth spot for animation title Invincible and sixth for superhero series The Boys.

Meanwhile, Netflix secured its highest score of 30.48 times the demand of an average show for sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Black Mirror, The Gentlemen, and The Witcher also earned fifth, seventh and ninth, respectively, for the streaming giant.

Disney+ also not available in Russia made the single appearance with Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian coming in last. Russian series Trudyne Podrostki on regional streaming service more.tv also featured in eighth.