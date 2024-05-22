DLT Entertainment launches 80’s sitcom FAST channel

US-based production and distribution company, DLT Entertainment has launched comedy-skewed FAST channel 80’s Sitcom Flashback.

The 80’s Sitcom Flashback, is DLT first ever FAST channel, which will offer curated programming of comedies that dominated primetime TV in the eighties.

The channel will debut on streaming platform Plex, with roll-outs across other services in the second quarter including Free Movies Plus and Anoki.

The line-up of content includes Three’s Company,The Ropers, Three’s A Crowd, Too Close For Comfort, and Check It Out!

Amagi has been tapped by DLT Entertainment as technical service partner and to manage the distribution of 80’s Sitcom Flashback across the FAST streaming platforms.

80’s Sitcom Flashback is available for platform connection through Amagi’s FAST marketplace, Amagi Connect.

“In these last few years, I’ve been blown away again and again by how much people still love these classic shows. They just can’t seem to get enough. That’s why we decided to bring them all together in a FAST channel and call it 80’s Sitcom Flashback,” said Mr. Taffner. “It’s a place for audiences to go when they want to just lean back, binge away, and laugh their heads off. These series have a sensibility that people really get hooked on. And with this amazing roster of brilliant stars – we can’t wait to introduce a whole new generation to their comedic genius.”