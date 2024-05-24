Paramount & Charter renew carriage deal, including Paramount+

Media giant Paramount Global has extended its carriage deal with US cable operator Charter Communications for the distribution of its full portfolio of linear cable networks CBS owned-and-operated broadcast stations and streaming services.

Along with CBS, Charter’s Spectrum TV customers will have access to Paramount’s other cable brands, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network, as well as Paramount+ with Showtime.

The deal also includes the ad-supported versions of Paramount+ Essential which provides access to CBS-aired NFL games and UEFA Champions League, as well as BET+ Essential at no additional cost for Spectrum TV customers.

Charter also will make Paramount’s direct-to-consumer products available for purchase to its Internet-only customers.

The financial terms of the agreement between the two companies were not disclosed. Similarly, via its deal with Disney, Charter offers the Disney+ ad-supported tier as part of its pay TV offering at no additional cost for Spectrum TV customers. However, does not provide full access to Disney’s channel line-up following a 10-day blackout last year over price increases.

Paramount is currently in talks with Sony and Apollo Global Management following an all-cash offer of US$26 billion to buy the studio. Former Paramount CEO Bob Bakish stepped down at the end of last month over reported differences over Skydance’s failed plans to take control of Paramount Global via the acquisition of Shari Redstone’s National Amusements (NAI).

“From the outset, Paramount has embraced Charter’s goal of evolving the video distribution model, and we have appreciated their willingness to collaborate on a solution that benefits our mutual customers and the video industry as a whole,” said Tom Montemagno, EVP of programming acquisition for Charter. “Continuing to build on our new distribution framework with the addition of Paramount+ Essential and BET+ Essential, joining the Paramount+ with Showtime service for Paramount+ with Showtime linear customers and others like Disney+, ESPN+, ViX, Max for HBO customers, Tennis Channel Plus, and numerous regional sports networks’ direct-to-consumer apps for customers of our regional sports networks, Spectrum continues to transform the cable bundle to become the best destination and value for video customers”.

Ray Hopkins, president of U.S. networks distribution at Paramount, said: “This innovative deal celebrates our mutual commitment to deliver flexibility, choice and value for audiences everywhere, and we look forward to bringing even more of our fan-favorite programming to Spectrum customers through our direct-to-consumer streaming services for the first time.”