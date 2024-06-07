BeIN Sports France renews LaLiga rights

MENA-owned pay TV operator BeIN Media Group has extended its rights to top-ranking Spanish professional football league, LaLiga in France.

Florent Houzot, director of broadcasting, programmes and editorial at BeIN Sports France, made the announcement on X, off the back of the news of French football star Kylian Mbappé joining the LaLiga team Real Madrid.

The exec said the sports broadcaster will exclusively show all Real Madrid matches during the LaLiga tournament in France.

The renewed agreement is expected to include the 2024-2025 and 2024-2026 season.

BeIN Sports previous partnership with LaLiga in France ran from 2021 through to 2024.

The pay TV operator delivers sports coverage across all global French territories, Outside of Europe, BeIN Sports also broadcasts the league in more than 30 countries worldwide, including the 24 countries of the Middle East & North Africa and 11 markets in Asia Pacific.

BeIN Sports’ programming also includes the UEFA Champions League, the NBA, MLB and the NFL. It most recently gained the rights to the European League of Football (ELF). The provider for or the first time will exclusively broadcast a selection of ELF games as part of the deal, featuring local team — Paris Musketeers.