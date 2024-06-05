Hong Kong’s Now TV to offer service bundle with Netflix

Hong Kong pay TV operator Now TV has tied with streaming giant Netflix, to deliver service bundle to customers that provides access to both Now TV and Netflix’s libraries of content under a single subscription.

As part of an expanded deal with the streamer, Now TV set-top box subscribers will be able to watch Netflix’s expansive roster of content including US hit series Wednesday, Korean drama Queen of Tears, as well as Chinese-language titles The Victims’ Game and At the Moment.

The offering will combine high-speed broadband connectivity with the content catalogues of Now TV and Netflix, according to the provider.

The deal will complement Now TV’s exclusive range of self-curated content, including coverage o major sports leagues and events, critically acclaimed documentaries via Now True, children programmes on Watch n Learn and Now Learn, western dramas and entertainment series on Now Studio, series on Now Chinese Drama, as well as local, Asian and international film titles on Now Baogu Movies and MOViE MOViE.

The service packages are yet to launch, with further details to be announced in due course.

Derek Choi, managing director, consumer marketing & Pay TV, HKT, said, “The expansion of collaboration with Netflix undoubtedly enhances the variety of content available to our valued customers and provides greater subscription flexibility. This aligns with our commitment to delivering a diverse and comprehensive content portfolio, solidifying our position as a leading content aggregator in Hong Kong. By seamlessly integrating Netflix’s streaming service into our platform, we are taking a significant step forward in elevating the entertainment experience for the Hong Kong audience.”