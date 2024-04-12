Hong Kong’s Now TV taps Viaccess-Orca for addressable TV

Hong Kong pay TV operator, Now TV, has partnered with content protection and advanced data solutions provider, Viaccess-Orca, utilising its AI-driven targeted TV advertising solution to deliver addressable TV to viewers.

VO’s Targeted TV Advertising solution leverages first-party data, inferred and calculated segments based on viewer habits, and third-party contributions for enhanced targeting. It was designed to enable service providers to monetise their first-party usage data by harnessing engagement to maximise revenues.

The partnership will see Now TV introduce individually tailored live ads to viewers in Hong Kong while replacing existing ads. The capability also provides the Hong Kong provider with granular control over the advertising experience.

The tech provider said the partnership will help Now TV drive new revenue, and attract advertisers for its IPTV service, while also enhancing the overall viewing experience.

“In today’s highly competitive video landscape, targeted TV advertising is a critical tool for boosting monetization and viewer engagement,” said Dokyung Lee, vice president of sales and business development APAC at Viaccess-Orca. “Adopting our solution, Now TV can achieve the best monetization, viewer experience, and reach for targeted TV advertising across its IPTV and OTT services.”

“Viaccess-Orca’s Targeted TV Advertising solution allows us to deliver highly effective advertising and hyper-personalized streaming experiences to our subscribers, opening up new monetization opportunities for our Now TV services,” said Derek Choi, managing director, consumer marketing and pay TV at HKT. “Partnering with VO, we have taken a pivotal first step toward improving viewer engagement for our IPTV service, with plans to extend addressable TV to our OTT viewers soon.”