Vodafone Spain launches convergent package with Netflix

Vodafone España has launched a new convergent package combining high-speed fibre internet, mobile, Vodafone TV, Netflix and either a 4K Pro set-top or a Xiaomi TV for €49.99 a month.

The offering, available to new and existing customers from today, features 300Mbps internet access and 50GB of mobile data.

The Vodafone TV offering comes with Netflix’s standard with advertising plan. Subscribers can also choose between a 4K Pro set-top and a 43-inch Xiaomi TV.

The Vodafone TV service included in the offering provides over 40 linear channels including AMC Selekt, Canal Hollywood, Eurosport 1, AMC, Cosmo and Comedy Central.

The Netflix standard with ads plan provides the majority of movies and series available on the platform along with unlimited mobile games.

The choice of hardware gives users the option of a 4K Pro Box including Vodafone’s Home Cinema with Audio by Bang & Olufsen offering, or a Xiaomi TV A 2025 TV – the latter only being available to new customers who take this plan or a superior one. The TV will be available in mainland Spain and the Balearics from April 26 and in the Canaries from May 5.

The 4K Pro box, produced by Sagemcom, includes voice control, Amazon Alexa, an integrated Bang & Olufsen speaker, Bluetooth 5.0, enabling sound to be reproduced via an external speaker, and a Bluetooth remote.