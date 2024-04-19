Sky introduces new Sky Glass and Sky Stream features

Pay TV operator Sky is introducing a raft of new updates on Sky Glass, its integrated TV, and streaming box Sky Stream through Entertainment OS, the company’s proprietary connected TV operating system.

New features include a personalised recommendation rail, enhanced voice control options and lower latency on Sky Sports Main Event. These join over 500 updates made to Entertainment OS since the launch of Sky Glass, according to the pay TV outfit.

Sky is launching a range of new Entertainment OS 1.2 features.

These include tailored viewing recommendations with new personalised movie and TV genre rails and personalised genre rails, movie recommendations, with recommendations for TV shows to follow,

Sky now features Show Pages now include a Cast and Crew rail featuring the actors from the TV series or movie someone is watching watching.

As with Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream users can now fast forward and rewind using their voice. They can also use voice to find favourites on Amazon Music and ROXi.

Users can personalise playlists with a range of new character avatars. Kids can choose from popular characters including favourites from Paw Patrol, Scooby Doo, Peppa Pig, SpongeBob, Trolls and Pip & Posy.

Entertainment OS 1.3 features, rolling out from May, meanwhile, include Auto Game Mode ion Sky Glass which uses Auto Low Latency (ALLM) to offer a more responsive gaming experience for casual players.

Users will also be able to add favourite actors to playlists, and then find movies and TV shows they’ve been in. A feature to follow will allow football fans follow their teams to watch the latest matches all in one place.

Users will also be able to use voice to add movies and shows to playlists.

Sky Sports Main Event viewers will soon be able to watch the channel in low latency. Latency has been reduced by over 20 seconds, which Sky says is faster than many other streaming services. Sky Sports Main Event viewers will be able to watch sports in Low Latency over the coming months, before being rolled out to other Sky Sports channels this year.

Show pages will feature Rotten Tomatoes scores.

All Ultra HD on demand content, including Sky Nature shows and blockbuster films, will have the option for subtitles by the end of the summer, a feature already available on HD

Audio Description, a feature on Sky TV channels, will also be available on video on demand content

Finally, Sky is introducing a range of new games using Sky Live, its smart camera for Sky Glass.