Virgin Media taps PubMatic to scale FAST advertising

UK telecom and pay TV operator Virgin Media has chosen advertising tech company PubMatic to scale its FAST advertising offering, selling advertising space to companies to reach UK audiences through ad-funded TV content.

Virgin Media launched 15 FAST channels last year on Virgin TV, with plans to launch more channels later this year.

PubMatic specialises in supply path optimisation (SPO) and private marketplace deals (PMPs). Virgin Media’s expanded FAST offering throughout 2024 will provide PubMatic with increased scale, further strengthening its position in the CTV and broad video ecosystem, said the tech outfit.

PubMatic will also help Virgin Media to enhance its monetisation strategies through its partnerships with brands and agencies and innovative advertising solutions, adds the company.

David Bouchier, chief TV and entertainment officer at Virgin Media O2 said: “This is an important step forward for Virgin Media as we continue to expand and evolve our TV services and the commercialization of our FAST offering. Employing PubMatic’s advertising solutions, we’re now able to deliver enhanced advertising experiences for our customers, while maximizing engagement and value for advertisers.”

Hitesh Bhatt, senior director, CTV/OTT, EMEA at PubMatic said: “We are delighted to partner with Virgin Media, meeting the demand for transparent and premium-quality supply inventory. By facilitating the connection between programmatic buyers and high-value FAST inventory, we look forward to driving value for advertisers and viewers alike.”