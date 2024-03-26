Fishing TV launches on Virgin Media TV

Fishing streaming platform, Fishing TV, has launched a dedicated app on UK entertainment and communications provider, Virgin Media TV.

According to Fishing TV, the SVOD service is home to over 1,400 hours of content. Its offering includes films, TV shows, and documentaries centred on the sport of fishing.

Among Fishing TV’s programming are instructional videos and documentaries sourced from over 90 content partners as well as original Fishing TV productions, said the company.

A Fishing TV subscription plan is priced at GBP £5.99 per month or for £60 annually.

The app launches with a new original show Untamed Anglers – Monster Quest, following three well known British anglers as they discover and catch some of the biggest fish species in British waters, whilst uncovering issues affecting our wild fish and meeting conservation and environmental experts.

Fishing TV is currently available on web, mobile apps, Samsung TV, LG, Phillips, Vizio, Comcast Xfinity, Roku, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and Apple TV.

“The availability of Fishing TV on Virgin Media’s TV platforms underscores the growing popularity of angling as both a leisure activity and reflects both companies’ commitment to providing diverse and high-quality content to their audiences,” said the company.

The Fishing TV app is available to Virgin Media subscribers on TV 360 and Stream9.