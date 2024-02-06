Virgin Media adds over 100 channels to Stream box offering at no extra cost

Liberty Global’s UK-based services provider, Virgin Media O2, has introduced over 100 channels to its Stream box offering available for Virgin Media TV customers at no extra cost.

Virgin Media TV customers with a Stream box will have access to a wider slate of channels, as well as a range of HD and +1 options with no additional fee.

The operator has also extended its ‘My Watchlist’ feature and new red button functionality to Virgin TV 360 and Stream Sky Sports customers.

Virgin TV 360 customers and Stream customers will be able to watch sports content via the HD match selection, in-game recap clips for football and F1 as well as gain access to the latest news and highlight clips.

The ‘My Watchlist’ feature sits in the menu option bar where customers can save shows to watch now or later, with their saved content available to watch at a later date via the function.

David Bouchier, chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We are constantly looking to enhance our TV offering and add value for our customers. With over 100 channels now available on Stream as well as the enhancement of My Watchlist and improved red button access, our customers can enjoy even more live sport and entertainment all in one place – at no extra cost.