Swisscom’s TV base declines

Swisscom’s TV base declined by 2.2% year-on-year to reach 1.537 million by December 31, according to the latest financials released by the Swiss telco.

Swisscom reported that 2.07 million customers in the residential customer segment were using its blue-brand subscriptions. In this segment, blue accounted for 72% of mobile subscriptions and 88% of fixed-line broadband connections.

The company’s fixed broadband base declined by 1% year-on-year to 2.01 million lines.

Mobile lines rose by 0.5% to 6.20 million, with a 129,000 increase in post-paid lines offsetting a 100,000 decline in pre-paid lines.

Telecom services revenue fell slightly, by 0.5% to CHF3,843 million in the residential customer segment, which Swisscom hailed as the second year in a row that this revenue line had been stable.

Swisscom’s Italian subsidiary Fastweb meanwhile grew its fixed base, including wholesale customers, by 3.4% overall to 3.25 million.

While the direct customer base in fixed fell by 3.1% to 2.6 million in as a result of what the operator said were challenging market environment, the number of ultra-fast broadband connections that Fastweb provided to other operators rose to 0.65 million.

Bundled offerings have played an important role for Fastweb, with 42.5% of customers using a bundle of fixed network and mobile. Revenue from residential customers increased by 1.6% to €1.163 billion as a result of the higher mobile customer base.

Swisscom group revenue was up 0.2% to CHF11.072 billion, while operating income was up 6.7% to CHF1.711 billion.