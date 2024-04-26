Proximus Q1 TV losses ‘contained’ at 15,000

Belgian service provider Proximus lost 15,000 TV customers in the first quarter, allowing the operator to say it had “contained” its losses in this segment.

The TV losses, which gave the company an overall base of 1.659 million TV customers at the end of March, compares with losses of 12,000 TV customers at the end of March 2023. Overall the TV base was down 2.3% year on year.

Proximus’s internet base grew by 12,000 over the first quarter. The company added 44,000 fibre customers, taking its total to 441,000. Converged residential customers increased by 17,000 to 1.13 million.

Fixed voice customers declined by 43,000 in the quarter, while prepaid mobile subs was down by 28,000. Mobile postpaid residential customers increased by 21,000.

Overall, Proximus had 2.28 million internet customers at the end of Q1.

The company’s revenues were up by 1.2% to €1.5 billion, with domestic gains offset by international losses. Group underlying EBITDA was up 5% to €454 million.

CEO Guillaume Boutin hailed “an excellent start to the year”. On the TV front he noted the launch of the company’s “brand-new compact TV Box made of recycled plastic” which is “significantly smaller than its predecessors, guarantees an even better user experience, includes new features such as Wi-Fi 6 technology and consumes up to 40% less energy”.