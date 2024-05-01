Virgin Media adds 11 new FAST channels

Liberty Global and Telefónica-backed UK service provider Virgin Media O2 is today has launched 11 new FAST channels, at no extra cost.

Available to all Virgin TV customers directly via their set-top box, the FAST channels offer 24/7 access to a range of shows and series including Big Zuu’s Big Eats, Flipping Bangers: Deal Masters and concerts such as Mariah Carey – The Adventures of Mimi.

As part of the new channel line-up, Virgin TV customers will gain access to a variety of new FAST channels, including: History Hunters (A+E Networks); Deal Masters (A+E Networks); Qello Concerts (Stingray); Trace Sports Stars (Trace); Real Crime (Little Dot Studios); Real Life (Little Dot Studios); ZenLIFE (Stingray); UKTV Play Laughs (UKTV); UKTV Play Heroes (UKTV); UKTV Play Full Throttle (UKTV) and UKTV Play Uncovered (UKTV).

The new channels join the existing 19 FAST channels which include three from Pluto TV that launched in March – Catfish, CSI: New York and 5Cops.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “The introduction of these fantastic new streaming channels demonstrates our ambition to continue enhancing our entertainment offering, giving our customers even more choice and 24/7 access to their favourite shows.

“Having launched 30 streaming channels in the last year alone, we are constantly striving to offer our customers even more entertainment, providing them with easy access to shows we know they’ll love, at no extra cost.”