Tele Columbus boosted by broadband, hit by TV law change

German cable operator Tele Columbus posted revenues of €119 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 6.2%, wit8h adjusted EBITDA up 7.5% to €44.8 million.

For the full year, the operator, which offers services under the PŸUR brand, posted revenues of €452.1 million, up 2.2%, which the company said was boosted by growth in its internet base. Tele Columbus added 25,000 internet customers in the fourth quarter, a 92% uplift on gains for the same period in 2022.

Full year EBITDA was down from €163.3 million to €143.3 million however, hit by a refinancing process that began in the second quarter an incurred high legal and consulting costs.

Tele Columbus said that internet and telephony sales generate €10.9 million more than for the previous year in 2023.

On the downside, Tele Columbus admitted feeling the pinch from the upcoming change in German law that prevents landlords from bundling TV charges in with rent.

The fourth quarter saw the company lose 81,000 TV customers. However, it said it expected a large proportion of these customers could be won back to individual contracts in the first half of this year.

Tele Columbus said, discounting the impact of the loss of collective contracts, loss of TV customers was at an all time low. It said that it also added 10,000 premium pay TV customers.

The number of RGUs per customer rose from 1.74 to 1.82 over the course of 2023, and ARPU grew by 3% to €18.25.