Tele Columbus tapped Divitel for PŸUR TV HD

Technology specialist Divitel has revealed that it worked with German cable operator Tele Columbus on the launch of the latter’s advanced TV offering PŸUR TV HD.

Divitel said Tele Columbus contacted it to evaluate an RFP for its then soon-to-be-launched PŸUR TV platform. Divitel validated the target so

Divitel said its knowledge enabled the creation of a POC environment for independent testing, allowing Tele Columbus to validate platform performance and minimize risks, ensuring a swift and successful market launch.

For production of it new service, Divitel then crafted a detailed low-level scope design.

Roger Pitton, appointed programme manager by Divitel, led the launch project with a focus on platform stability as a priority, ensuring integration of new features and focusing the team on critical activities, according to Divitel.

The Divitel team helped Tele Columbus with IT/OSS/BSS integration, operational readiness, and customer care, requiring close management, coordination and planning of partner technology deliverables from Nagra, 3SS, Sagemcom, Simply.tv, Broadpeak, and Harmonic to meet timelines and pass system acceptance. Critical activities included conducting acceptance tests to optimize performance and minimize service interruptions, said Divitel.

The company said that a data-driven approach was adopted throughout the project, encompassing performance analysis of technology and the overall TV service, aiding in decision-making and risk management.

An important part of the project consisted in the execution of several friendly user tests with 250 subscriber across 10 iterations, which Divitel said produced an increase NPS increase of over 30 points.