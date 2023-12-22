Hits Now to launch on Malaysia’s Astro

Entertainment channel Hits Now is to launch on Malaysian pay TV platform Astro on Channel 702 on January 10.

The channel is the latest addition to Astro’s line up of Rewind Network’s offerings alongside the existing Hits and Hits Movies channels available on the service.

All Astro customers will be able to enjoy a free preview of the channel from January 10-31, with the ability to watch shows like The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, America’s Got Talent: Fantasy Team and the new season of American Idol. After the free preview, Hits Now will be available in the Variety and Entertainment packs at no extra cost to customers subscribing to these packs.

The agreement between Astro and Rewind Networks is the latest in their longstanding partnership. Hits Now launched across multiple territories in Asia in February 2023.

Agnes Rozario, director, content, Astro, said, “We are delighted to enhance our customers’ entertainment options with high-quality shows, coming express from the US to Hits Now. From reality talent competitions, dramas and comedies, entertaining talk shows and game shows, compelling crime and investigation series, HITS NOW offers the most talked-about shows from the US that customers will be able to watch anytime and anywhere. We are confident that the addition of Hits Now on Astro will be a hit with our customers who now have the best of local shows, sports and movies.”

Avi Himatsinghani, CEO of Rewind Networks, said: “We are beyond excited with the launch of Hits Now on Astro. We truly value our partnership with Astro, who have carried our channels from the earliest days. From iconic award shows like The Emmys to award-winning drama series, beloved talent shows, popular reality shows and innovative game shows – we are confident that Hits Now will resonate strongly with Astro’s viewers and become a go-to entertainment destination and channel of choice for their daily viewing.”