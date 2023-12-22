Warner Bros. Discovery names Max Italy and Iberia production chief

Warner Bros. Discovery has appointed Alberto Carullo as vice president Max local original production Italy and Iberia, reporting directly to Laura Carafoli, SVP content networks and streaming local productions Italy and Iberia.

Carullo, based in Madrid, will take up his post on January 1, and will be responsible for the development and execution of local productions – scripted and unscripted – for streaming in Spain and at the same time will start working on development projects for Italy.

Italian-born Carullo has held several roles in Spain and Italy over the last 30 years. He was head of marketing and on air at Mediaset in Italy and director of Telecinco (Mediaset group) in Spain, where he also held senior roles in production companies such as Big Bang Media and Boca Boca. His last role before today’s appointment was head of drama at Warner Bros. International Television for Spain and Portugal.

Carullo completes Carafoli’s team, consisting of: Aldo Romersa, VP programming in charge of Nove and the men’s channels in the Italian portfolio; Gesualdo Vercio, VP programming in charge of Real Time and the women’s and kids’ channels in the Italian portfolio; Bibiana Gonzalez, programming director Iberia and in charge of programming and production of the television channels in Spain and Portugal and Cecilia Penati content development and production director, in charge of Italian productions.

Carafoli said: “Alberto Carullo’s profile, experience and knowledge of the sector both in Iberia and Italy, represent an important added value for the growth and development of the streaming business in our Region. His arrival is certainly strategic in view of Max’s debut in Iberia next spring, both to lay the foundations to build the best possible offer of local content and to maintain and strengthen the relationship with the creative community in both countries”.