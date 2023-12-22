Channel 4 unveils most-streamed shows of the year

UK advertising-funded pubcaster Channel 4 has unveiled its 20 most streamed episodes and top series of 2023, in a year the broadcaster said has seen a 24% increase in streaming minutes, and over 53.5 billion viewer minutes consumed on the streaming platform overall.

The Great British Bake Off and Russell Brand: In Plain Sight: Dispatches were the most streamed single episodes of the year, with The Couple Next Door, The Piano, Banged Up and Partygate all making the top 20

Married at First Sight Australia and Married at First Sight UK were the two most streamed shows of 2023, reaching 6.8 billion viewer minutes combined with Married at First Sight New Zealand .

Channel 4 said the 24% increase in streaming minutes was equivalent to more than 10 billion additional minutes watched in 2023 (based on data from January 1 to December 5).

Channel 4 streaming has seen the most significant surge in Yorkshire & Lincolnshire, with a 54% year-over-year increase. Other notable regions experiencing substantial growth include Wales with an uplift of 37% and the Northwest also tracking at 37%.

Channel 4’s chief content officer, Ian Katz said: “With our most streamed shows of the year ranging from a resurgent Great British Bake Off to surprise hit of the year, The Piano via the uncompromising drama doc Partygate, this list is testament to Channel 4’s commitment to delivering original, compelling and hugely entertaining shows with something to say about Britain and the way we live. At the end of a year that saw our slate pick up more awards than in any year in the channel’s history, I’m delighted to see our distinctive and risk-taking output resonating with our audience.”