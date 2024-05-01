TF1 looks to expand TF1+ internationally after strong Q1

French broadcaster TF1’s first quarter numbers have been boosted by a recovery in the advertising market and the successful launch of streamer TF1+.

TF1 said it aimed to launch further pioneering features to TF1+ in the second quarter, such as SYNCHRO, a recommendation engine designed to make it easier to select streaming content for co-viewing. TF1+ will also take advantage of the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament broadcast to launch a new, AI-enhanced version of TOP CHRONO, providing custom post-match highlights.

The streamer will also be expanded into new markets, moving into Belgium and Luxembourg from June. TF1+ will be rolled out across other territories in the following months. The broadcaster said it aims to become the leading free streaming platform for French speakers worldwide.

The broadcaster saw consolidated revenue grow by 6.7% to €511.9 million for the three months to March. Advertising revenue was up 6.6% to €340.7 million, and this number was boosted by TF1+’s strong performance, with streaming ad revenues up 43.5% to €20.2 million.

Non-advertising media sales were also up by 14.5% to €78.4 million.

TF1’s Newen Studios, on the other hand saw revenues fall by 3% to €60.6 million.

Current operating profit from activities was down €2.6 million to €37.3 million, with a slightly lower operating margin than a year ago. However, net profit was up 5,.7% to €29.7 million.

The broadcaster said that TF1+ had got off to a strong start following its launch on January 8, with 33 million streamers per month on average in the first quarter and 35 million in March, a new record, compared with 28 million streamers per month for MYTF1 in 2023.

Programming costs were €217.2 million, up €16,6 million thanks to the addition of premium programmes on linear channels and streaming.

The group hailed growth in its viewing figures due in particular to the return of its major unscripted franchises (Koh-Lanta, Star Academy and Danse avec les Stars) and new dramas (Le Nounou).