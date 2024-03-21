TF1 to roll out newly-launched streamer TF1+ internationally

France’s TF1 Group is to roll out its recently launched streamer TF1+ into international markets, starting in June.

TF1+ was billed as France’s first-ever free streaming platform on its launch in January, with the service carrying more than 200 box sets of shows such as Plus Belle La Vie and HPI, as well as 400 films.

Rudolph Belmer, TF1 Group CEO, used his keynote at Series Mania Forum today to confirm that the service would be launched in Belgium and Luxembourg in June, followed by Switzerland.

An ongoing expansion into other French-speaking markets will then continue across the rest of the year and into 2025, Belmer said, adding that the streamer would launch in any “relevant market”.

It is not immediately clear which shows will be available outside of France, where the service offers series including Sam, Plus Belle La Vie, The Voice, Koh Lanta and acquired shows such as Vampire Diaries.

Kids and young adult shows are also available, with around 50 series, including Pat Patrouille, Miraculous and Naruto. Around 50 FAST special-interest channels are also offered.

“The internet doesn’t have borders and it has let international players such as Netflix and YouTube develop. There is no reason for us not to do the same.

“We’re doing that now based on our cultural and editorial lines, and our language – and the French-speaking world is our next step.”