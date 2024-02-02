Dotscreen develops TF1+ connected TV app

French free-to-air broadcaster, TF1, tapped multiscreen video applications & UI specialist, Dotscreen, to launch a new connected TV app for the recently launched streaming service, TF1+.

The TF1+ App developed by Dotscreen launched on Samsung and LG Smart TVs in the French Market.

Dotscreen Is a specialised European multi-screen User Interface, app design and development agency. It delivers front-end solutions to smart TVs, TV set-top boxes, game consoles, smartphones, tablets, connected deviceS or appliance.

The TF1+ app is free to use from the smart TV app store, available in the Samsung and LG TV, Hisense and Philips app stores, said the company.

The TF1+ app has an experience-centric user interface with intuitive focus and click-and-tap navigation, Live player mini-EPG, and has user focused features favourite, according to Dotscreen.

TF1+ catalogue holds 15,000 hours of content, featuring 200 theatrical films and 250 TV series.

“Dotscreen is proud to have developed the smart TV applications for one of the leading European audiovisual groups, TF1. The launch of TF1+ in France on connected TVs (Samsung, LG, Hisense and Philips) was completed in record time thanks to the close collaboration between our two companies. We strongly believe TF1 will meet a growing and rapid success on the French market” said Stanislas Leridon and Pascal-Hippolyte Besson, cofounders of Dotscreen.