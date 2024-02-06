Disney+ and Paramount+ removes content from platforms as part of new strategy move

Disney+ and Paramount+ have both pulled a swathe of content from their services in the past few days.
The Mouse House streamer has taken down more than 120 titles across both series and movies from the service in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The removed content mostly consists of Disney Channel original movies and some older live-action Disney films, but also Nat Geo and ESPN content as the “result of a library title review”, according to Deadline.
Among the removed movies are Darby O’Gill And The Little People and Greyfriars Bobby: The True Story Of A Dog, as well as series including Disney XD sitcom Zeke And Luther, ABC’s Pepper Ann, and Nat Geo’s North Korea: Fire And Fury.
Disney first started pulling shows from the service in May last year, with The World According To Jeff Goldblum, Dollface and Willow among almost 50 titles to go. Others, such as Nautilus and The Spiderwick Chronicles, never reached Disney+ as the streamer dropped them from the slate in its bid to cut costs.
Paramount content pulled
Paramount, meanwhile, has also pulled a slew of international originals from its streamer, as well as some major acquisitions.
UK originals The Killing Kind and The Burning Girls and Australian drama One Night have been pulled, while the acquisitions including BBC drama Accused and NBC sci-fi reboot Quantum Leap have also disappeared from Paramount+, according to Deadline.
The move comes as Paramount CEO Bob Bakish recently revealed a new strategy for the company, which will see it produce “fewer local, international originals” to instead focus on “Hollywood hits”, which are its biggest draw.
This shift in strategy towards more US content last week also saw the departure of Maria Kyriacou, Paramount’s president of broadcast & studios at its international markets unit, after four years in the role.