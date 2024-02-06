Disney+ and Paramount+ removes content from platforms as part of new strategy move

Disney+ and Paramount+ have both pulled a swathe of content from their services in the past few days.

The Mouse House streamer has taken down more than 120 titles across both series and movies from the service in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The removed content mostly consists of Disney Channel original movies and some older live-action Disney films, but also Nat Geo and ESPN content as the “result of a library title review”, according to Deadline.

Among the removed movies are Darby O’Gill And The Little People and Greyfriars Bobby: The True Story Of A Dog, as well as series including Disney XD sitcom Zeke And Luther, ABC’s Pepper Ann, and Nat Geo’s North Korea: Fire And Fury.

Disney first started pulling shows from the service in May last year, with The World According To Jeff Goldblum, Dollface and Willow among almost 50 titles to go. Others, such as Nautilus and The Spiderwick Chronicles, never reached Disney+ as the streamer dropped them from the slate in its bid to cut costs.