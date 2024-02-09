Extreme E renews free-to-air broadcasting deal with RTVE in Spain

RTVE will air all ten of Extreme E races on its free-to-air linear channel which begins its fourth installment next week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from February 17.

The deal includes race highlights, reviews and magazine shows on Extreme E which will all be broadcast in Spanish on RTVE’s primary channel, Teledeporte. The racing competition action will be live streamed via the Spanish broadcaster’s website.

Extreme E is currently shown by more than 90 broadcasters in over 200 territories worldwide. It has recently secured broadcasting deals with UK’s ITV, Virgin Media Ireland and ESPN in LATAM.

Ali Russell, Managing Director at Extreme E, said: “We are delighted to have extended our broadcast agreement with RTVE today as we prepare for Season 4 of the championship. RTVE is not only one of Spain’s premier broadcasters, but the organisation also shares many of Extreme E’s core values – both vital criteria in bringing our environmental message to as many people as possible.”



Separately, RTVE recently started broadcasting flagship channel La 1 in Ultra High Definition (UHD) on the digital-terrestrial platform across the country, with a coverage of over 99% of the population. It becomes the world’s first broadcaster to transmit its main TV channel in Ultra High Definition on DTT covering its entire national territory.