BBC Sport strikes broadcast partnership with UK Athletics for 2024 major event series

BBC and UK Athletics (UKA) have entered into a partnership which will see the UK free-to-air broadcaster show coverage of the 2024 UKA’s major events series.

BBC will live broadcast the UK Athletics National Indoor Championships, the UK Athletics Championships and the London Athletics Meet across linear channel BBC One, free streaming service BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The deal comes ahead of the upcoming European and World Championships as well as the Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place this summer.

Broadcasts of the UK Athletics National Indoor Championships will kick off across BBC platforms on February 17 and 18. The pubcaster will also air the Olympic Trials at the UK Athletics Championships on June 29 and 30, with the London Athletics Meet, part of the Wanda Diamond League series, to get underway on July 20.

Philip Bernie, director of BBC Sport said: “This partnership serves as a terrific build-up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Viewers can watch BBC Sport’s exclusive coverage with expert commentary across TV and online and follow these athletes in top action, as they strive for excellence on the world stage.”

Jack Buckner UKA, CEO, added: “We are thrilled to confirm BBC Sport as our broadcast partner for our 2024 Major events series. It’s a huge year ahead for our sport and we are looking forward to working with the team at BBC Sport to bring our big events into people’s homes. The BBC Sport digital and TV audiences give us a great platform and allow the British public to really follow the action in the build up to the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.”