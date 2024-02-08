BBC lands Super League TV rights in landmark deal

BBC has struck a three-season deal with Rugby League Commercial to live broadcast Super League matches for the first time in the UK broadcaster’s history.

BBC will air 15 Super League matches live across its free-to-air platforms. This encompass of a total of 10 matches on BBC linear channels and BBC iPlayer, including the World Club Challenge and five matches live streamed on iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

The 2024 Super League gets underway next week on February 15. The pubcaster will kick off its live coverage with the Castleford Tigers and reigning champions Wigan Warriors game on February 17. `

The PSB will also show highlights and clips of key moments on the BBC Sport website and app the following morning after each match has finished. Highlights from the rugby tournament’s Grand Final will also feature on BBC TV.

The deal also sees BBC increase its rugby coverage of the Challenge Cup. The two men’s quarter finals, the women and men’s semi-finals and the women’s, men’s and Wheelchair Challenge Cup Finals is scheduled to air on BBC TV, iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app.

Digital highlights and clips from the Women’s Super League, including both the semi-finals and the Grand Final, will also be available on the BBC Sport website and app.

Philip Bernie, interim director of BBC Sport said: “Nothing beats live sporting action and, combined with our team’s outstanding expert commentary and coverage, this new deal will deliver so much for rugby league fans to enjoy”

Rhodri Jones, managing director for Rugby League Commercial, said: “This is a landmark agreement for Rugby League. Securing live free to air coverage on the BBC for the Super League competition as part of this reimagined partnership, means there will be more visibility than ever before. To guarantee the Challenge Cup coverage for a further three years also is testament to the BBC’s commitment to one of the oldest rugby tournaments in the world, whilst acknowledging the sport of Rugby League is for everyone, with their continued coverage of the Women’s and Wheelchair competitions.”