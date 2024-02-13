beIN Sports gains rights to ELF games in France

American football organisation, European League of Football (ELF), deepens its coverage in France, striking a new broadcasting rights agreement with leading sports content provider, beIN Sports, in the country.

BeIN Sports France for the first time will exclusively broadcast a selection of ELF games as part of the deal, featuring local team — Paris Musketeers, which have been a part of the ELF since the 2023 season.

BeIN Sports delivers sports coverage across all global French territories and has a strong presence in the Middle East. The American football tournament joins beIN Sports’ catalogue of programming that also includes the UEFA Champions League, the NBA, MLB and the NFL.

“Growing internationally and attracting more interest in our franchises countries is something we can be proud of. With beIN Sports France, we are happy to have a reliable broadcasting partner. This cooperation marks yet another significant stride in our strategic expansion. We are embracing our nine European home markets, while also striving to extend our distribution network to over 20 countries, aiming to engage with a potential audience of up to one billion people worldwide in 2024,” said Zeljko Karajica, Managing director of the European League of Football.

Florent Houzot, programs & on-air director beIN Sports France said: “We are delighted to announce to our subscribers the acquisition of the European League of Football, with the broadcasting of all the Paris Musketeers games. As the US sports channel in France, and current broadcaster of the NFL and NCAA college championships, beIN Sports is proud to bring together the best in US football from the American and European continents on its channels.”