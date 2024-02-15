Super League expands international coverage

The Rugby League Commercial has secured international coverage for UK rugby tournament, Super League, across Australia, the US, Canada, as well as markets in Asia and Africa.

In a deal negotiated by sports agency IMG, Super League games will show on Fox Sports and NITV in Australia, Fox Sports in the US, Rogers Media in Canada, Premier Sports Asia and ESPN Africa.

The league also has an existing broadcast partnership with sports channel Sportsmax in the Caribbean which will run until 2026.

The sports body’s newly launched dedicated streamer SuperLeague+ will also showcase coverage of every match in New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and throughout the Pacific. SuperLeague+ debuted in January, it livestreams all 167 matches live internationally, with Sky Sports holding exclusive rights in the UK.

Rhodri Jones, the managing director of RL Commercial, said: “The visibility of the Betfred Super League will reach new levels at home and abroad this season. The new three-year broadcast partnership with Sky Sports has delivered coverage of every match for the first time, allowing us to launch SuperLeague+ as a global streaming platform, and our domestic audience will be further boosted by the new agreement with the BBC including coverage of Super League as well as the Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair Challenge Cups. Now, our long-term strategic partnership with IMG has delivered a range of overseas broadcast agreements.”

The Super League gets underway today, February 15.