Rugby League Commercial unveils new streamer, SuperLeague+

Rugby League Commercial’s newly-launched OTT platform, SuperLeague+ has gone live, ahead of the upcoming 2024 Super League season.

SuperLeague+ which launched on January 23 will broadcast all Super League 167 matches live internationally. The competition gets underway on February 15, with derby rival teams Hull FC vs Hull KR opening the season.

In the UK and Ireland, SuperLeague+ will showcase 106 games from the rugby tournament kicking off on February 16, with Sky Sports holding exclusive rights. The remaining 61 games will be made available delayed and on-demand via SuperLeague+.

The streaming service will also feature exclusive fan content, including Super League highlights, archive content, dedicated club sections, and original programming.

Rhodri Jones, managing director of RL Commercial, said: “The launch of SuperLeague+ marks the start of a new era for the Betfred Super League and for British Rugby League. Thanks to the groundbreaking deal agreed with Sky Sports last year, all six matches in each of the 27 weekly rounds of the men’s Super League through the 2024 season – a total of 162 games – will be broadcast on a variety of platforms.”

He added, “This live coverage of more than 100 weekly-round fixtures will be augmented by on-demand, delayed coverage of Sky’s selections for fans in the British Isles. Meanwhile, SuperLeague+ will offer live coverage of all matches in every round for international subscribers. SuperLeague+ will also offer a range of original programming and archive matches and features – meaning that with Sky Sports also showing more Rugby League in 2024, including selections from the Betfred Women’s and Wheelchair Super Leagues, fans will have more ways to watch more matches than ever before.”

Peter Bellamy, CCO at Endeavor Streaming, said: “For the first time, Betfred Super League fans around the world can watch live coverage of their favourite teams from one destination. With our world-class streaming technology and fan engagement expertise, we’re able to help the sport expand its international reach and connect directly with its global fanbase to drive even deeper engagement.”