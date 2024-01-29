Movistar Plus+ to broadcast LIV Golf 2024 and 2025 tournaments

LIV Golf 2024 tournaments will feature on Telefónica’s streaming brand and pay TV service, Movistar Plus+, in Spain.

The two-year deal sees Movistar Plus+ acquire the broadcasting rights to LIV Golf league’s 2024 and 2025 tournaments.

The golf competition is made up of 14 events which takes place eight different countries. The Spanish steamer kicks off coverage on Friday, February 2 with LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico.

LIV Golf joins Movistar Plus+ extensive golf offering such as the Ryder Cup, The Masters, The U.S. Open, The British Open, The PGA Championship, PGA Tour events, DP World Tour events, the Solheim Cup and the five women’s Majors.

The league features reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm and 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, as well as Spanish players David Puig and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra.

Teams include 2023 LIV Golf Individual Champion Talor Gooch (Smash GC), 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau (2023 Team Champions Crushers GC), 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), 2023 PGA Championship winner and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), among more.

Will Staeger, chief media officer at Liv Golf, said : “LIV Golf’s goal from the beginning has been to introduce golf to new audiences around the world. Our team has worked diligently to expand streaming and traditional viewing options, through partnerships with platforms like Movistar Plus+. Over the next few weeks, we will be rolling out more than a dozen new or expanded distribution partnerships, as well as innovative plans for Friday coverage, to continue building off the momentum from our first two seasons.”

Movistar Plus+ recently renewed its distribution agreement with leading sports content platform, DAZN, which sees MiMovistar Premium customers continue to have access to DAZN content via the DAZN App or DAZN channels.